72 Sold forms partnership with Keller Williams to take unique sales program worldwide

Scottsdale-based 72 Sold has forged a partnership with Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise.

Keller Williams' 200,000 associates across the country and globe will now have access to 72 Sold's unique home sales program that has been growing exponentially in metro Phoenix since Greg Hague founded it in 2018.

Hague and his team will train Keller Williams agents all over the nation and in 51 countries to learn how to use the 72 Sold program, outside of the metro Phoenix and northern Arizona area, which 72 Sold already covers. The southern Arizona market and any other area where Keller Williams operates will be open to Keller William agents, Hague said.

Next up is a huge media buy nationwide that will include television, radio, billboards and digital advertising, referring Keller William agents, who will pay 72 Sold a referral fee.

