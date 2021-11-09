600 acres near site eyed by Samsung in Queen Creek proposed for commercial uses

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 600-acre parcel of land controlled by the Arizona State Land Department in Queen Creek, adjacent to a site that has reportedly been eyed by Samsung as a potential landing spot for a $17 billion plant, is the subject of a rezoning case, seeking employment uses on the site.

The 600 acres, bounded to the south by Germann Road and to the west by Ironwood Drive, is immediately east of the 915-acre site that has been identified as an option for Samsung, which is looking at locations in the Phoenix area, the Austin, Texas metro and upstate New York for a chip manufacturing plant that is expected to cost $17 billion to develop and employ about 1,800 people.

The 915-acre site has already been rezoned to urban employment, the same zoning designation that the State Land Department is seeking for the 600-acre site. The rezoning case for the 600 acres is named as a “supplement” to the rezoning of the 915 acres, which was completed in April.

According to town documents, the rezoning and expansion of the “urban employment” designation is to “meet market demand” for the types of land uses the designation allows. However, the adjacent site, identified as being eyed by Samsung, has gone up for auction several times and no bidders have ever bought the land.

The case is scheduled to go before the town’s planning and zoning commission on Nov. 10 and before the Town Council on Dec. 1.

