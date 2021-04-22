Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

5 Arizona organizations make Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media, Inc.
“Hidden Bias of Good People” hosted by Bryant T. Marks, is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.
Dr. Marks Word Cloud
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:47:46-04

PHOENIX — Four Arizona companies and one state university were included on Forbes Magazine’s 2021 list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT), a Tempe-based IT, internet, software and service company with more than 5,000 employees, was Arizona’s highest-ranked organization, coming in at No. 140 on the list. University of Arizona in Tucson was next highest, ranking No. 206.

This is the fourth year for the Forbes diversity list, which includes 500 organizations in its ranking. The magazine said more companies are stepping up their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, with 60% of the companies considered for its list promoting diversity on their websites, up from 46% a year earlier.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.