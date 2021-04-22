5 Arizona organizations make Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity

PHOENIX — Four Arizona companies and one state university were included on Forbes Magazine’s 2021 list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT), a Tempe-based IT, internet, software and service company with more than 5,000 employees, was Arizona’s highest-ranked organization, coming in at No. 140 on the list. University of Arizona in Tucson was next highest, ranking No. 206.

This is the fourth year for the Forbes diversity list, which includes 500 organizations in its ranking. The magazine said more companies are stepping up their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, with 60% of the companies considered for its list promoting diversity on their websites, up from 46% a year earlier.

