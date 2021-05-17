5 Arizona companies make Inc. magazine's national list of best places to work

Five Arizona companies — all of them based in the Valley — made it onto Inc. magazine’s 2021 list of the nation’s best workplaces.

The magazine highlighted the 429 companies that made the list as doing “the most to support employees and keep them engaged through a turbulent year.”

The companies that made the full list were not ranked but rather were listed in alphabetical order.

In Arizona, the honorees were Blue Signal Search, a global boutique executive recruiting firm based in Phoenix; Homeowners Financial Group, a national mortgage service company based in Scottsdale; Symmetry Software, which provides payroll and tax-withholding software and is based in Scottsdale; Trainual, a Scottsdale company that helps companies onboard, train and grow their teams by documenting what they do; and Willmeng Construction, one of the Valley’s largest commercial general contractors, also based in Scottsdale.

