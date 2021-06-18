4 Arizona cities among top 10 in US for rental community amenities, report shows

Multifamily rental developments in four Arizona cities are setting the national standard for must-have amenities, a new report shows.

Gilbert and Chandler were ranked No. 1 and 2 across the country for the best amenity-centric apartment buildings in the Storage Café study, while Scottsdale came in at No. 6 and Mesa was No. 8.

Storage Café, a nationwide storage space marketplace powered by Yardi, evaluated over 82,000 large-scale apartment buildings throughout the country and ranked the top 100.

Community amenities are becoming more important to renters, the study shows.

“A lot more is expected from a community than in the past, from on-site parking and fitness centers to resort-like swimming pools, business lounges and clubhouses,” the report shows.

Arizona is the only state to have four cities in the top 10 for the best apartment amenities in the country according to the report. Rounding out the top 10 were two cities in Nevada — Henderson and North Las Vegas, two cities in Florida — Orlando and Tampa, plus Plano, Texas.

Almost 60% of the apartment properties in Gilbert, the No. 1-ranked city, had over-the-top community amenities. Chandler had 57.9% of its properties make the cut for the most desirable amenities, with Scottsdale at 50.6% and Mesa at 49.3%.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

