4 Arizona academics receive prestigious inventor honor

Four faculty members from Arizona universities have been named as fellows of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and will be inducted at a gathering in Phoenix next summer.

The three professors from the University of Arizona and one from Arizona State University are among 164 academic innovators from 116 universities and institutes around the world to be selected for the honor.

The new fellows from UArizona are Liesl Folks, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and professor of electrical and computer engineering; Mark Van Dyke, associate dean of research and professor of biomedical engineering; and Terry Matsunaga, a research professor of medical imaging and adjunct professor of biomedical engineering.

From ASU is Jianming Liang, an associate professor at the College of Health Solutions.

The NAI says that its fellows program honors academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society.

