Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

$300M downtown Gilbert mixed-use project gets go-ahead from city

items.[0].image.alt
dbruce
Rendering of Heritage Park in downtown Gilbert.
Heritage Park
Posted at 8:38 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:38:57-05

One of the largest pieces of land left to be developed in Gilbert's downtown or Heritage District has received all the approvals needed for construction to start.

The project, which is being called Heritage Park, will be developed by Phoenix-based alternative investment and real estate development firm Creation. It is estimated to cost around $300 million.

The project is on about 10 acres of land on the west side of Gilbert Road south of Juniper Avenue. Currently the site is a dirt lot used for parking. The project also calls for demolishing a Burger King location on southwest corner of Gilbert and Juniper.

Heritage Park will include at least nine buildings — a 154,000 square-foot five-story office building, a 100-room hotel, a 288-unit apartment community, parking structures and 36,000 square-feet of restaurant and retail space spread across five or more buildings.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV