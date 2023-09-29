25-story mixed-use project set for infill site near Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Aspirant Development has been busy planning major projects in and around downtown Phoenix over the past year.

News broke this summer about the company's plans to move forward with a 45-story tower and mixed-use project called Astra after it was first proposed several years ago. If built, Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona.

Meanwhile, Aspirant Development, a sister company of Empire Group of Cos., has been preparing to turn a vacant infill property at the northern edge of downtown into a mixed-use project with another residential high-rise.

To be built at 1500 N. Central Ave., the project is slated for a 25-story multifamily tower and a 2,500-square-foot art gallery along Central Avenue and two additional restaurant and retail buildings along McDowell Road.

