$20M Paradise Valley listing with a $1 million gold-tinged closet

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A 16,035-square-foot Paradise Valley estate with a $1 million renovation of the master closet has been listed for $20 million.

The home was built in 2006 but has undergone extensive renovations over the past several years. The estate now includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a master suite with two bathrooms. It is single level except for a 5-star guest site.

The renovations include a massive walk-in closet adorned throughout with gold leaf. The space includes a sitting area, along with a shoe closet large enough that it requires a ladder to reach every shelf.

The grounds boast specimen of cacti, plants, a lemon arbor and vegetable garden. The property was named the 2022 Garden of the Year in Phoenix Home + Garden magazine.

"The landscaping has been changed every year," said Joan Levinson, who listed the property. "She wanted to make it sustainable so she tried to put a beautiful big grass area. It has a huge pool and giant jacuzzi."

