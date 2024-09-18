$20 minimum wage initiative for hotel, event workers moves forward

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale voters will have the final say this November on a $20 minimum wage measure for hotel and event workers in the city.

On Sept. 16, Arizona Supreme Court denied the city of Glendale's petition to review an Arizona Appeals Court decision that allowed the measure to be placed on the city's ballot.

The court's decision ends a dispute over whether the measure follows the state's single-subject rule between the city and community advocacy group Worker Power.

Worker Power Political Action Committee gathered enough signatures over the past year to place the item on the November ballot. The organization then sued Glendale after the city rejected the measure in July.

The initiative would establish a $20 minimum wage with annual increases for hotel and event workers in the city and also create regulations and additional requirements surrounding overtime pay for housekeepers and service charges.

