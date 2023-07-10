$18M waterslide project opens at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has just opened its newly renovated waterpark and pool area after investing $18 million into transforming the recreation area of the resort.
Known as AquaRidge WaterPark, the 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience includes an enhanced lazy river, two pools and a waterfall that have been updated and the latest attractions — three multi-story waterslides.
The waterslides — which include two for thrill-seekers and one that is calmer — are meant to offer guests “entirely reimagined experience,” according to Paige Lund, the general manager of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.