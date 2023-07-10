$18M waterslide project opens at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has just opened its newly renovated waterpark and pool area after investing $18 million into transforming the recreation area of the resort.

Known as AquaRidge WaterPark, the 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience includes an enhanced lazy river, two pools and a waterfall that have been updated and the latest attractions — three multi-story waterslides.

The waterslides — which include two for thrill-seekers and one that is calmer — are meant to offer guests “entirely reimagined experience,” according to Paige Lund, the general manager of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.