$16M medical office building planned for Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A $16.3 million medical office building is planned for the northwest corner of Bullard Avenue and West McDowell Road in Goodyear.

The 2-story, 57,000-square-foot project is being developed by Wentworth Property Acquisitions, according to an announcement from Colliers International, which is handling the leasing of the property. This will be the first medical office building developed in Goodyear since 2004.

Plans call for starting construction during the fourth quarter of 2021, with completion coming in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The building will feature a contemporary façade with sizable glass windows. Quick patient and visitor parking will be situated adjacent to the entrance. The project was designed by Vertical Design Studios of Phoenix.

