$14 billion West Valley data center project request withdrawn after cities push back

Tract site.jpg
Tract, via Maricopa County documents
Data center developer Tract had proposed to build out a huge campus in the West Valley with nearly 30 buildings, as displayed in the above rendering.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:34:28-04

Denver-based Tract, a land acquisition firm for hyperscale data centers, has withdrawn its request for a $14 billion data center development in the West Valley.

The firm filed applications in November to rezone about 1,000 acres for a data center campus on a Maricopa County island in Buckeye's planning area.

Between two adjacent campuses, the master-planned data center park would have included as many as 30 buildings totaling 5.6 million square feet near Yuma and Perryville roads. The project was expected to be one of the largest data center projects in the Valley by size.

Since it was proposed, the project received significant pushback from both Goodyear and Buckeye staff because of its "incompatibility" with the designated land uses for the site.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

