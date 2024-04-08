13 Arizonans among Forbes' 2024 list of the world's richest people

Several of Arizona’s billionaires have shuffled their positions on Forbes’ latest Richest People in the World list, including the state's wealthiest resident.

Ernest Garcia II, the founder of Drive Time Automotive and biggest shareholder of online used car dealer Carvana, led the state’s richest, coming in at No. 278 in the world with $8.9 billion in net worth.

That put him significantly ahead of the next wealthiest Arizonan, Mark Shoen, son of U-Haul founders L.S. and Anna Mary Shoen, who came in at No. 612 globally with $5 billion. Mark Shoen's net worth was $4.9 billion last year, when he clocked in as the richest Arizonan.

