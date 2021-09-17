12 West Brewing to build new production facility and taproom in northeast Mesa

Local craft beer maker 12 West Brewing Co. is looking to open a brand-new production facility and its third taproom and restaurant in the East Valley.

The new 12 West Brewing brewery/taproom/full-service restaurant is proposed for Longbow Parkway near Recker Road in Mesa. The project was reviewed this week by the city of Mesa Design Review Board.

12 West, which started in 2016, already has two taproom locations in the East Valley. One in the Barnone project at Agritopia in Gilbert and another in downtown Mesa. It has a 10-barrel production facility, but the brewery’s owner, Bryan McCormik , said he wants to triple his production.

The new building – which McCormik called “the mothership” – will be two stories, 22,000 square feet and will have a 30-barrel brewing system. It will also have a full dining room and bar area, as well as large patios. The total cost of the project is slated to be around $9 million, McCormik said.

