$10 million renovation, rebrand planned for downtown Phoenix high-rise

After Sumitomo Corporation of Americas bought the Collier Center in downtown Phoenix for $190 million in late 2019, Transwestern Real Estate Services is planning a $10 million renovation and rebrand to the high-rise.

“Alongside Sumitomo, we have planned top-of-the-line renovations that will elevate the iconic building beyond recognition from its previous appearance,” Jim Achen, Transwestern senior vice president, said in a statement. “In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have given special consideration to incorporating advanced touchless technology and safe space planning strategies.”

The rebrand of the building also includes renaming the building to its address, 201 E. Washington. Transwestern is the brokerage in charge of leasing for the building.

The 24-story high-rise at Second and Washington streets totals 613,409 square feet of office space and includes first- and second-floor retail space. Tenants include Bank of America and Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. The building has about 268,000 square feet vacant, including four contiguous floors.

