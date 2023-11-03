$1 billion hydrogen plant proposed for 170-acre site in far West Valley

U.K. gas giant Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) and clean energy firm NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), are partnering to develop a $1 billion hydrogen facility in the far west side of metro Phoenix.

The new facility — dubbed Gila Hydrogen Facility — is expected to produce up to 120 metric tons of liquid hydrogen daily for an alternative energy option for uses such as corporate fleets.

Hydrogen produced from the facility could power up to 3,000 trucks and help eliminate reliance on diesel, for example, according to documents submitted to Maricopa County by the companies.

