$1 billion hydrogen plant proposed for 170-acre site in far West Valley

Phoenix Business Journal, Rolf Schulten/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Linde AG logo sits on a liquid hydrogen tanker truck taking a fuel delivery at the Linde hydrogen plant in Leuna, Germany, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Europe&nbsp;is pinning its green hopes on hydrogen in a plan that sees hundreds of billions euros in investment flowing into the clean technology and fueling a climate-friendly economic recovery. Photographer: Rolf Schulten/Bloomberg
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 11:37:39-04

U.K. gas giant Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) and clean energy firm NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), are partnering to develop a $1 billion hydrogen facility in the far west side of metro Phoenix.

The new facility — dubbed Gila Hydrogen Facility — is expected to produce up to 120 metric tons of liquid hydrogen daily for an alternative energy option for uses such as corporate fleets.

Hydrogen produced from the facility could power up to 3,000 trucks and help eliminate reliance on diesel, for example, according to documents submitted to Maricopa County by the companies.

