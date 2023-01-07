Arizona's 5th Congressional District reacts to House Speaker vote

"They're getting closer apparently, but we'll see," says Geoffrey Johnson of Gilbert, Arizona.

American Philosopher William James coined the phrase, "No decision is, in itself, a decision."

And a lack of decisiveness on the House Floor is trickling down to the East Valley, specifically Downtown Gilbert.

Ryan Jarvis says, “The Republicans can't find their guy to be the Speaker of the House."

Andy Biggs was elected to serve the people in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. Johnson supports Biggs’ saying, “I think that what he's doing is the right thing."

He's also leading the effort to block Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to House Speaker.

This marks the longest Speaker Contest in 164 years.

Tammy Mueller of Peoria vocalizes, “It makes me want to vote all of them out of office and yank them and put them in the street."

And everything is on hold in the House until a Speaker is elected which is okay with some voters.

Lisa Stienecker of Gilbert says, “I appreciate that they're taking the time to vote multiple times and put forth some thought into it."

Johnson agrees saying, "It's part of the process and you know, it's what they need to go through in order to get where they want to be."

However, Mueller says, "They can't get along. It's ridiculous. They're acting like two-year-olds. If we had kids behaving this way as parents, we'd sit them down, have a conversation about play nice in the sandbox and instead, they just keep throwing sand."

Plenty of opinions to go around. But how about commonality?

"I think the biggest thing is we all need to come together,” Johnson says. “At some point you got to stop being far right. Stop being far left. Let's come together from principles that the whole nation believes in."