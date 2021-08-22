Watch
What's wrong with Arizona's 2020 audit? A lot, experts say

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Supporters of former President Donald Trump who were hired to review the 2020 vote count in Arizona's largest county are preparing to deliver their report to state Republicans on Monday, though their findings won't immediately be made public. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
PHOENIX — A cybersecurity firm plucked from relative obscurity to conduct an unprecedented review of ballots in Arizona’s largest country is readying to present its findings to Republican lawmakers.

Experts say there should be little anticipation about the revelations from the Maricopa County audit, and that whatever those revelations are, they can't be taken seriously.

The report is scheduled to be handed over Monday, but the findings won't be immediately made public.

Republicans in the state Senate launched the review in an effort to find irregularities that could support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

The lawmakers did so despite the fact that the ballots had been counted and audited twice already.

