New subpoenas issued in Arizona election audit

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Senate has sent out yet another round of subpoenas over the audit of the 2020 election.

RELATED: Some Republican state senators having second thoughts on election audit

They're demanding that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors hand over a number of things, including the envelopes mail-in voters sign and drop off their ballots in - or copies of them - and all of the routers used in connection to the election.

They also want the passwords and log-in information for the ballot tabulation devices, something Sheriff Paul Penzone has already said can't be done without also giving the auditors access to important security information for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

ABC15 confirmed that Senate liaison Ken Bennett has been banned from the building where all of Maricopa County's ballots are being recounted and audited.

Over the weekend, Bennett released the results of a third-party analysis of the audit showing the audit's ballot count and And Maricopa County's matched 99.9% of the time.