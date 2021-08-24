Watch
News Arizona Election Audit

Actions

Maricopa County election audit report delayed again due to COVID-19 outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
Maricopa County
Maricopa County election audit
Maricopa County election audit
Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:06:58-04

PHOENIX — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans has been delayed yet again.

The Senate GOP leader says the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved have contracted COVID-19 "and are quite sick."

Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she still expects to receive a portion of the report Monday. She didn't give a date for delivery of the full draft.

The delay is the latest for the unprecedented partisan review. It has so far taken more than double the 60 days it was originally supposed to take.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!