Lawyer: Arizona Senate's 2020 election review out next week

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, May 7, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming air traffic maps show that a government spy plane has been circling over the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix to monitor an audit of Maricopa County ballots taking place there. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 16, 2021
PHOENIX — An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate says the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state’s most populous county will be released next week.

Attorney Kory Langhofer told a judge Thursday that the reports detailing the outside recount of President Joe Biden’s win and the unprecedented review of Maricopa County’s elections procedures, voting machines, and related computers will be made public on Sept. 24.

The Republican-backed Senate's outside review was prompted by former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

