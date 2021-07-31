Watch
News Arizona Election Audit

Actions

'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Election 2020 Arizona Audit
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 10:27:35-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy.

When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn’t gotten better.

In the last week alone, the only audit leader with substantial election experience was locked out of the building, said he was quitting, then reversed course hours later.

The review’s Twitter accounts were suspended.

A conservative Republican senator withdrew her support, calling the review “botched.”

And the lead auditor confirmed it was funded mostly by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NextGen TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same