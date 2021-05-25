Watch
Arizona audit of 2020 election resumes after weeklong hiatus

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 5:12 PM, May 24, 2021
PHOENIX — The Republican-led hand recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County is resuming after a weeklong hiatus.

Counters returned Monday to a former basketball arena where contractors working for the state Senate GOP are reviewing the county's handling of the 2020 election.

The recount is taking far longer than expected, and counters had to vacate the facility for high school graduations.

Journalists observing the operation were told that Senate liaison Ken Bennett will no-longer be answering questions about the process.

Reporters were directed instead to former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Randy Pullen.

