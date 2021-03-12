Texas cop charged with murder in shooting released on bond

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed Austin man was booked into jail and released on bond.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor in the death of Michael Ramos.

The officer fatally shot Ramos with a rifle in April as he drove away from officers after another officer shot him with a beanbag gun.

A spokeswoman for the Travis County sheriff's office says Taylor was booked into jail early Thursday and released on a $100,000 bond a half-hour later. Taylor's lawyers say the "indictment is not justice."

According to The Associated Press, Taylor, 29, cannot possess a gun while out on bond.

The AP reported that Taylor is currently on leave from the police department and has not faced a disciplinary hearing.