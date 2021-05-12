Peaceful protests continue after Brown family, attorneys see more body cam footage

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Nearly three weeks after his death, Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and attorneys watched more body cam footage from the deadly deputy shooting of the 42-year-old Black man.

As they went inside the Public Safety Center, protesters and activists gathered outside, echoing calls for accountability, transparency and public release of the video.

“Transparency precedes trust,” said Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, President of the North Carolina NAACP. “These family members certainly deserve to be able to trust those who are sent to protect them.”

Peaceful protests continued Tuesday night after Brown's family and attorneys viewed more footage capturing the incident.

“He wasn’t in the wrong at all. What’s in the dark is going to come to light,” said Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee.

“My father did not deserve to die at all,” said another one of Brown’s sons, Jha’rod Ferebee. “He did not deserve to get killed.”

Emotions were high after family and attorneys viewed the video.

“They [Brown’s sons] had to go through and endure something over the last two hours that not many of us can ever imagine,” Brown family attorney Bakari Sellers said. “For them, this is a pain that induces anger, outrage, disbelief, shock. This is pain for this community. This is pain for Black men and women all across the country.”

Attorneys, family members and protesters say they'll continue raising their voices peacefully.

“If you want peace, go out here and give us justice,” Sellers said.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday, "We showed all the footage authorized by the courts to the Brown family."

This story was originally published by Zak Dahlheimer at WTKR.