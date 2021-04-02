Chauvin trial live blog: Paramedics, former sergeant detail what should have happened at Floyd scene

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. ET: Prosecutors call Minneapolis Police Sergeant Jon Edwards to testify. Edwards started work on May 25, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. He told the court he starts his day by doing roll call of the officers.

When he started his shift, Edwards says then-Sergeant Pleoger called him and told him he was at the hospital with George Floyd who "may or may not make it through the night."

Pleoger asked Edwards to respond to the scene to secure the area because the former sergeant was still at the hospital.

Pleoger testified in court Thursday.

Original story below

MINNEAPOLIS - The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd continues Friday, after a week of emotional testimony from prosecution witnesses.

Thursday, the court heard from Floyd's girlfriend, the paramedics who arrived onscene and Chauvin's supervisor at the time of the May 25, 2020 incident.

Officers responded to the Cup Foods store on May 25 after reports Floyd used a counterfeit $20. Officers arrested Floyd, and during a scuffle, Chauvin put Floyd on the ground. Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's back and neck for several minutes. Widely-shared cell phone video from a bystander shows a growing crowd of people pleading with officers to get off Floyd as the Black man struggled to breath and called out.

The two paramedics who arrived on the scene testified they saw multiple officers on top of Floyd when they pulled up and had to ask them to get off. They also detailed the life-saving procedures they attempted before dropping Floyd off at the hospital.

Paramedic Derek Smith recalls struggling to find a pulse when he arrived at Floyd's side.

"I thought he was dead," Smith said, telling his partner, Seth Bravinder, "I think he's dead and I want to move" Floyd away from the crowd.

Floyd's girlfriend shared touching moments from their 3-year relationship, like how they met and Floyd's love for his mama. She also detailed the couple's struggle with opioid addiction and that she suspected Floyd was using again in May 2020.

Former Sergeant David Pleoger also testified Thursday, he was Chauvin's supervisor at the time of the incident. He said he believes the officers should have gotten off Floyd as soon as the handcuffs were on and he stopped struggling.

Pleoger said he talked to Chauvin after Floyd was taken away in the ambulance and that the former officer did not mention putting his knee on Floyd's neck during the conversation.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death. The defense argues Floyd's death was drug or health-related.

Floyd's death sparked a national wave of protests and discussions of racial inequity.

Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is reportedly to testify.

