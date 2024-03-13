Watch Now
THURSDAY: ABC15 and KTAR holds special '48 Hours on the Border' roundtable

The roundtable will focus on topics related to immigration
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:15:08-04

PHOENIX — On Thursday, join ABC15 Arizona and KTAR for an in-depth discussion about issues impacting communities at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of continuing 48 Hours on the Border coverage.

ABC15's Javier Soto and KTAR's Jayme West will host discussions on the economic impacts and social and political issues surrounding immigration.

Watch the roundtable on ABC15's streaming devices from noon - 2 p.m. Thursday and you can listen in to the discussions all day on KTAR.

Hear unique stories from people who live and work along the southern border, and those who cross into the U.S. chasing the "American Dream."

They'll also discuss what needs to be done to support those tasked with securing the border with Mexico.

Read more 48 Hours on the Border stories here or watch in the player below.

WHAT IS 48 HOURS ON THE BORDER?

ABC15 and Scripps News have launched this special series taking an in-depth look at life along the U.S.-Mexico border.