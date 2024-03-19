Watch Now
Governor Hobbs urging Congress to provide more funding for border crisis

The governor wrote a letter addressing several senators and representatives
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, above right, and Tijuana, Mexico, below left, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration says it will begin work to address flooding and soil erosion risks from the unfinished wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 12:40:52-04

TUCSON, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs is asking federal leaders to provide more funding to help with the ongoing border crisis.

Hobbs wrote a letter to several senators and representatives in congress, requesting at least $752 million in additional funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the Shelter and Services Program. That money would be allocated in the upcoming 2024 Homeland Security Appropriations bill.

“Arizona's border is more than a convenient location for politicians to take photo ops and stage press conferences... It’s where my constituents live, work, and raise their families. My state has done everything possible to deliver safety and security to those communities, but we need Congress to step up and do its job," Hobbs said.

In her letter, Hobbs also addressed the need to help organizations across Arizona such as Pima County Catholic Community Services (PCCCS), that provide crucial services including assistance for migrants. As previously reported, organizations like PCCCS are set to run out of funding by April of this year.

