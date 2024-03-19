Governor Hobbs urging Congress to provide more funding for border crisis

TUCSON, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs is asking federal leaders to provide more funding to help with the ongoing border crisis.

Hobbs wrote a letter to several senators and representatives in congress, requesting at least $752 million in additional funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the Shelter and Services Program. That money would be allocated in the upcoming 2024 Homeland Security Appropriations bill.

“Arizona's border is more than a convenient location for politicians to take photo ops and stage press conferences... It’s where my constituents live, work, and raise their families. My state has done everything possible to deliver safety and security to those communities, but we need Congress to step up and do its job," Hobbs said.

In her letter, Hobbs also addressed the need to help organizations across Arizona such as Pima County Catholic Community Services (PCCCS), that provide crucial services including assistance for migrants. As previously reported, organizations like PCCCS are set to run out of funding by April of this year.