‘Come see it for yourself’: life stories from the border city of Douglas, Arizona

DOUGLAS, AZ — While interviewing people in the city of Douglas, a common theme arose: the city is a safe, tight-knit community and relies on its Sonoran neighbors.

Below are the stories of members of the community and what they have to say about their city.

Ida Pedrego

Meet Ida Pedrego

Ida Pedrego is the owner of Illusions Boutique, located near G Avenue and 9th Street in Douglas. Pedrego is an active member of the community, serving as president of the Douglas Merchants Association and a board member for both the Industrial Development Authority and Southeast Arizona Federal Credit Union.

Through her work, she connects community members and promotes the downtown area to make the community aware of all the things going on in Douglas. Pedrego says that a lot of people don’t use social media, so “word of mouth is our greatest gift.”

She describes Douglas as a safe, nurturing, tight-knit community that comes together to help one another, regardless of who they are. She encourages people to come visit Douglas and experience the culture and history themselves.

Jose Grijalva

Meet Jose Grijalva

Jose Grijalva, a Douglas council member, says that practically everyone in Douglas knows one another. He praises the city’s uniqueness and safety, inviting people to “come see it for yourself.”

Grijalva says that despite ongoing growth in the city, Douglas is going to maintain its close-knit community and feel.

Jack Knox

Meet Jack Knox

Jack Knox has lived in Douglas for 11 years. Traveling back and forth across the border several times a week, he views Douglas as a big city with a barrier down the middle.

Knox works as a volunteer, helping with efforts by Frontera De Cristo to remember migrants who have died while crossing the border. The memorial has been ongoing for more than 20 years.

Mariel Quintero

Meet Mariel Quintero

Mariel Quintero has been working at the Gadsden Hotel since April 2022. She says that she has met people from all over the world who come to visit Douglas and neighboring areas, and to cross over to Mexico.

Quintero says Douglas is a tight-knit city and safety isn’t a concern, even in the areas that may not be as safe.

Felipe Bernal

Meet Felipe Bernal

Felipe Bernal, a veteran born and raised in Douglas, has been building a community of Veterans with the “Wall of Faces,” held within the Gadsden Hotel. What started as a short-term project has now been going on for six years. The wall originally only had faces of those from Douglas who served during the Vietnam War era but is expanding to include veterans from other wartimes.