48 Hours on the Border: In-depth stories on communities along the U.S.-Mexico border

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, in partnership with Scripps News, is taking an in-depth look at life along the Mexico border with the special series "48 Hours on the Border."

Watch ABC15 Arizona beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday for stories on the border communities and those that work to keep them safe.

You can also watch these stories, along with in-depth extended content, on your streaming devices and on abc15.com/border.

Watch ABC15's hour-long special on "48 hours on the Border" on streaming devices on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. or any day of the week at 10 a.m.