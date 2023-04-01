4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

(KGTV) — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck near the Palomar Observatory Friday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 p.m.

Residents from Escondido to La Jolla reported feeling the jolt.

“We felt it in Escondido, just as our earthquake alert went cuckoo!! The dogs were freaked out- they ran around barking at it," said one resident.

“Windows were shaking,” another added.

At this time, it's unclear whether any damage has been reported.

According to USGS maps, people from Los Angeles to Mexico felt the quake.

This is a breaking story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.