Hershey’s Latest Snack Is Cookies ‘n’ Cream Drizzled Popcorn

If your favorite snacks are both salty and sweet, you’ll want to get your hands on Hershey’s newest treat: Cookies N Cream Popcorn!

The new Hershey’s Cookies N Cream Drizzled Popcorn is drizzled with smooth Hershey’s white chocolate cream and crunchy cookie bits that cover every bite for a slightly salty version of the popular Hershey’s Cookies N Cream Chocolate bar. Sold exclusively at Sam’s Club, the popcorn will be in all locations by May 1.

You’ll find an 18-ounce bag for $6.98, but you will need to have a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the popcorn, so make sure you get one first if you’re not already a Sam’s Club member.

If cookies and cream isn’t your thing, Sam’s Club has a handful of other fun popcorn flavors as well, including a Reese’s popcorn that hit stores last November.

The Reese’s Drizzled Popcorn has the sweetness of Reese’s candy with drizzles of peanut butter and chocolate, along with the saltiness of popcorn. It is available in a 20-ounce bag at Sam’s Club for $6.98.



You’ll also find Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn at Sam’s Club and Cocoa Puffs popcorn at Wal-Mart. Sticking with the breakfast theme, you can get pancake-flavored baked air popcorn from the brand Like Air right on Amazon.

The brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop also have a variety of dessert popcorns, including peanut M&Ms, mini M&Ms, Snickers, Butterfinger, Twix, Nutter Butter and Sour Patch Kids. Sam’s Club sells a Candy Pop Variety Pack at Sam’s Club with 18 mini bags of the peanut M&Ms, mini M&Ms, Snickers and Twix flavors for $12.79, or just 72 cents each.



If cheesy flavors are your favorite, you can buy Cheez-It Popcorn at retailers nationwide. Nacho Cheese Doritos popcorn is available exclusively at Sam’s Club through the end of April in a 1-pound bag for around $5.

Or, you can also make your own popcorn, like this Salted Caramel Popcorn from Cookies and Cups, this Caramel Marshmallow Popcorn from Everyday Shortcuts or this Moose Munch from Baking A Moment, which calls for caramel, chocolate drizzle and cashews or almonds.

Is popcorn one of your favorite snacks?

