Why Users Say These $46 Nest Holiday Candles Really Are Worth Every Penny

Hosting during the holidays means cleaning house, prepping food and making sure your guests feel the joy of the season. While it’s a small touch, the right scented candle can make the mood extra merry.

Enter the Nest Holiday candle. This luxury candle is scented with “an inviting blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber,” according to its maker.

The classic, 8.1-ounce candle will burn for 50-60 hours and comes in an elegant, gold-patterned glass. The upscale red-and-gold packaging makes this a great gift for yourself or someone else.

While Nest candles are pricier than some other popular brands, the company has a reputation for making perfectly scented, long-burning and beautiful-to-look-at paraffin wax candles.

The classic Nest holiday candle is selling on Amazon for $46. And buyers must think it’s worth that price, as the Nest brand has 4.6 out of 5 stars from its nearly 9,500 ratings.

The Nest holiday candle also comes in votive, 3-wick and luxury candle sizes.

Candle Junkies rated the holiday scent as the fifth best (out of 10) Nest candle scents.

Amazon reviewer Norma declared the Nest holiday candle her favorite, saying that after three days of using the candle “the wax has barely diminished.”

“You get so much more burn time, clean, and wonderful fragrance,” she added.

Fellow Amazon reviewer Savannah Banana declared, “If you are picky about candles/scents/smells at all, this candle needs to be in your life. The price point may seem a little steep, but it is absolutely worth the money. My roommate and I love this candle so much we will even burn it outside the holiday season, i.e. the middle of summer.”

Other reviewers noted that Nest holiday candles make great gifts during the holiday season and that the candle scent made up for their artificial trees and fake fireplaces.

In a 2017 review, Racked declared the Nest holiday candle the best of holiday candles.

“It’s not a challenging, complex, snobby fragrance,” it said. “It smells like a combination of pine, spices, and citrus, all perfectly blended. And it doesn’t have that sickly sweet fake smell that some holiday candles have.”

There are other Nest candles that would be nice additions to the home for fall and winter. Pumpkin Chai gives off smells of “wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.” Hearth is a “rich wintertime blend of oud wood and frankincense with hints of smoky embers.” And Birchwood Pine is a “blend of white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood over a base of rich musk and amber.”

What smell makes you think of the holidays?

