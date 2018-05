A hospital in Orange County, California was locked down Tuesday morning after police said someone at the facility called and claimed to have a gun.

The incident was reported just after 8:15 a.m. local time at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, police said.

Santa Ana police said they received a call from someone inside the hospital claiming to be in possession of a gun. The caller did not say anything further, police said.

The hospital was locked down as a precaution while about 40 officers conducted a floor-to-floor search, including the facility’s basement and roof.

Police declared the hospital safe just after 11 a.m. Officers did not locate anyone inside the facility with a firearm.

Police and hospital officials said they are trying to pinpoint where in the hospital the call came from.