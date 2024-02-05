Michelle Obama clinches 2nd Grammy win with audio book

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony was a night dominated by women, and in what is commonly referred to as the biggest night in music, not all of the awards are tied to songs.

Former first lady Michelle Obama won her second Grammy Award on Sunday night in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for her inspirational self-help memoir "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times." Other nominees for the award included actress Meryl Streep, Sen. Bernie Sanders, actor William Shatner, and music producer Rick Rubin.

While she was not in attendance this year, the former first lady won her first Grammy award in 2020 in the same category for the narration of her bestselling memoir "Becoming." With her latest win, Obama is now tied with her husband and former President Barack Obama, who also has two Grammys of his own.

The former commander-in-chief won them in the same category as his wife back in 2006 and 2008 for his narration of "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream."

