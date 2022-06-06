Mercedes recalling almost 1 million vehicles for faulty brakes

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 1 million vehicles worldwide due to concerns over reduced brake performance or brake failure.

The recall includes 292,287 vehicles sold in the U.S. (and around 700,000 elsewhere around the world) from model years 2006-2012. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall states that only certain ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles are included. According to the recall, moisture may accumulate and cause corrosion in the brake booster housing unit, which can result in reduced brake performance or brake failure.

Owners of the vehicles included in the recall are advised not to drive it until the problem is fixed. To correct the issue, dealers will remove the rubber sleeve, inspect the brake booster, and if necessary, replace the brake booster. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

While Mercedes-Benz says they will notify customers affected by the recall, you can see if your car is included by visiting their website and typing in your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

If you have questions, you can contact MBUSA customer service at 800-367-6372 or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

Adobe

The issue has been under investigation since July 2021 after a report from a customer that they experienced reduced brake force support. Tests were then conducted over the next few months, and only one case of a corroded brake booster was identified in the U.S.

There have been no crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

Mercedes-Benz says before the issue occurs, drivers may notice a change in the brake pedal feel and/or hissing or airflow noises when applying the brake pedal.

Adobe

This is the second Mercedes-Benz recall in roughly a year. In February 2021, the brand recalled more than 1 million vehicles after it was found that the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) unit may become disabled on certain 2012-2018 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 3500 and Freightliner Sprinter 3500 vehicles upfitted into campers or recreational vehicles.

If the ESC becomes disabled, driving stability may become impacted, which could lead to a crash.

Do you have a vehicle that may be affected by the latest Mercedes-Benz recall?

