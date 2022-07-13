Meghan Markle’s sneakers are on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dressing like a member of the British royal family doesn’t necessarily mean you have to shell out big bucks. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, now on its second day of offering deep discounts on thousands of items, shoppers can pick up a pair of sneakers just like the ones worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost Running Shoe is one of the athletic company’s most popular products, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon starting at $128.21 (a savings of 33% off the normal price), for the retailer’s Prime Day event.

Meghan Markle was seen wearing these an earlier model of these casual shoes in New York City back in 2019, when she attended her baby shower, as seen in a variety of photos on social media.

What makes these shoes a royal choice and a popular pick among runners and other commoners?

First, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 provides a solid grip due to its high-traction sole. In this latest shoe model, Adidas brings back its Boost technology, which is the company says is designed to give the wearer an extra spring in their step.

The PrimeKnit textile upper portion of the Adidas UltraBoost is designed for comfortable support, made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% “Parley Ocean Plastic,” which is recycled plastic waste, and 50% recycled polyester.

Not only are these sneakers designed for performance, but with more than 20 different color combinations available, you can choose your favorite to match your personal style, as well. Whether you like the traditional colors of black, white or blue, or are looking for something a little brighter and bolder, like neon green or even an orange, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 has something in your wheelhouse.

Amazon reviews praise the Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers for their support, style and comfort. Even diehard fans of other running shoes raved about the shoes in their posted reviews.

“I was a diehard Saucony fan until they changed a few years ago and I found my footfall did not follow the change,” Amazon reviewer Clarissa wrote. “I would never have thought to buy Adidas as I preferred to stick to brands that specialize and concentrate on their running shoes. I am a convert now, though. I just took these out for 9.5 miles and got home just as comfortable as I left. I love them!!!”

The reduced price for the Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers is only available for a limited time and specific prices will vary depending on what color or size you choose.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.