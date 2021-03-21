Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, file photo. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, FIle)
Nicki Minaj
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 18:48:15-04

MINEOLA, N.Y. —MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Nicki Minaj’s mother has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing the rapper's father in a hit-and-run crash last month. Charles Polevich is accused of striking Robert Maraj on Long Island on Feb. 12 and then driving off without calling 911. Maraj died at a hospital the next day. Polevich has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Newsday reports that Carol Maraj’s lawsuit claims that Polevich was negligent, reckless and careless when he hit Maraj with his car. A phone message was left Sunday with Polevich’s attorney. Minaj has not made any public statement on her father’s death. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV