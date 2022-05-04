Watch
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant family, who is applying for asylum in the U.S., over International Bridge 1 from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico into Laredo, Texas, for an interview with immigration officials. The Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it, officials said Wednesday. May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
SAN DIEGO —SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say the Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it. One U.S. official tells The Associated Press that up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans are being expelled daily from three locations. A Mexican official confirms those numbers at at least one location. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement has not been made public. 

