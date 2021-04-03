Watch
The final insult: Some dying of COVID while awaiting vaccine

In this undated photo provided by Johnson & Johnson in September 2020, a woman receives an injection during phase 3 testing for the Janssen Pharmaceutical-Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, a U.S. advisory panel made recommendations for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine, including a plea for special efforts by states and cities to get the shots to low-income minority groups. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 03, 2021
Air Force veteran Diane Drewes spent months hoping to receive a COVID-19 immunization.

But her daughter says the call offering an appointment came only when Drewes was dying of the illness.

Drewes is among an unknown number of people who wanted a vaccine but died before they could get it.

More than 245,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States since vaccines first became available in mid-December.

With surveys showing a large percentage of the U.S. population leery of vaccines, it’s impossible to say exactly how many of the dead would have even wanted an immunization.

But thousands have died while waiting to receive the inoculation. 

