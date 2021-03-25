Menu

Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, reopens bars

Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 25, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions. Ducey’s move Thursday leaves in place few of the restrictions he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. His order still allows businesses to enforce mask mandates if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs. Restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people also were lifted, but organizers are required to “encourage” safety precautions like social distancing. The Republican governor cites rising vaccination rates and the opening of vaccine appointments to all adults, as well as a declining number of  infections and hospitalizations. 

