4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Proud Boy members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right with megaphone, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Nordean and Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 19, 2021
Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. A federal indictment ordered unsealed Friday presents new evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out the Jan. 6 attack. It says more than 60 people used an encrypted messaging channel to communicate when they joined the mob that attacked the Capitol. With the new indictment, at least 19 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged with federal offenses related to the riots.

