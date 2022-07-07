Watch Now
Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022. More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner is to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 08:15:54-04

MOSCOW — Phoenix Mercury basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release.

Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

The trial of the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear.

President Joe Biden assured Griner's wife in a phone call on Wednesday that he's doing everything he can to try to obtain the athlete's release as soon as possible.

