Menu

Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Pima County judge on leave; Allegedly fired shot at stalker

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15 Arizona
GAVEL
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 11:54:47-05

A Pima County justice of the peace has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly firing a warning shot at an unarmed stalking suspect.

The Arizona Daily Star reports authorities are investigating a criminal case that could test the limits on when it’s legal to fire a gun in Arizona.

According to the newspaper, 59-year-old Adam Watters is under investigation for firing what he called a “warning shot” at a man outside his Tucson home last month.

Public records show 38-year-old Fei Qin later was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking for allegedly driving by Watters’ house repeatedly and leaving litter in his yard.

The Star reports Qin is a Tucson landlord and recently had an eviction case handled by Watters in the county's Justice Court.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arizona Daily Star.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV