Pima County judge on leave; Allegedly fired shot at stalker

A Pima County justice of the peace has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly firing a warning shot at an unarmed stalking suspect.

The Arizona Daily Star reports authorities are investigating a criminal case that could test the limits on when it’s legal to fire a gun in Arizona.

According to the newspaper, 59-year-old Adam Watters is under investigation for firing what he called a “warning shot” at a man outside his Tucson home last month.

Public records show 38-year-old Fei Qin later was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking for allegedly driving by Watters’ house repeatedly and leaving litter in his yard.

The Star reports Qin is a Tucson landlord and recently had an eviction case handled by Watters in the county's Justice Court.