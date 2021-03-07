Menu

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after receiving a letter from his office Monday, March 1, 2021, authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say he should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a Sunday statement that Cuomo should "seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.” It comes after Cuomo had said earlier Sunday he would not step down. Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have accused him of inappropriate behavior.

