Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

Philadelphia 76ers standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons didn't play in the NBA All-Star Game because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue. Embiid would have been a starter for Team Durant, coached by 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Simmons was to have been a reserve for Team LeBron. The league announced the players were ruled out about eight hours before tipoff. New Orleans’ Zion Williamson started in Embiid’s place. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons.