Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government’s top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated. Fauci said politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures. He said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if Trump used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.