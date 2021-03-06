Menu

Grammys to partner with Berklee, ASU for study on women

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women's representation in the music industry.. The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NEW YORK — The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women’s representation in the music industry.

The academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today.”

The organization says the data it collects “will be utilized to develop and empower the next generation.”

The Grammys have been criticized over the years for awarding and nominating more men than women. Part of that is because the awards show honors not just performers, but also producers and engineers.

Those positions are typically dominated by men.

