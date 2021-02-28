Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. —CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have installed support frames at the International Space Station for new solar panels arriving later this year. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Victor Glover got a good start Sunday, but stubborn bolts prevented them from completing everything. Rubins will finish the job during a second spacewalk Friday. NASA says with more people and experiments at the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running. The six new solar panels should boost the station’s power by up to 30%. The first pair is due to launch in June.